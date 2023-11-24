The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

I've always had a big problem with 'I Am Australian', so I'm fixing it

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We are one, and even though we're all sorts,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.