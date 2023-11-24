I've always had a big problem with 'I Am Australian', so I'm fixing it

Her mighty voice, mighty as a melodious foghorn, is full of brassy sounds and just as the great tenor Jussi Bjorling is credited with a voice full of trumpets, I never listen to Judith's voice in full flight (as it is in her I am Australian) without hearing something of trumpets, trombones and French horns. It is a testimony to the might and magic of her voice that she somehow makes a ditty as banal as I Am Australian sound as grand and spiritual as the grandest of great hymns.

