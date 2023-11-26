The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: November 27, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 27 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on an international opinion to have Canberra registered as a heritage city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.