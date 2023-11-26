Times Past: November 27, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on an international opinion to have Canberra registered as a heritage city.
The ACT and federal governments had been urged to nominate Canberra for World Heritage List by a visiting world heritage expert, Henry Cleere.
After attending the International Council on Monuments and Sites' convention in Sydney, Dr Cleere, the council's world heritage coordinator, came south at the invitation of the University of Canberra and to lead a Heritage Commission seminar.
"I see no reason why [Canberra] shouldn't be because it was conceived as an overall whole," Dr Cleere said from the Red Hill Lookout.
"The whole thing was planned before the first war and it was a visionary plan ... [Walter and Marion Burley Griffin] were able to envisage what it was going to look like - this tremendous use of space, the creative use of space to give it the grandeur of the capital city."
As a result of his two-day visit, the English heritage management specialist was clearly impressed with Canberra's planning and layout.
