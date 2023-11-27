Times Past: November 28, 1994

The convener of the Latham District Landcare Group, Chris Watson, said the area's importance was not well known but it had been recognised by the Umbagong name, meaning axe in Ngunnawal language. He said: "It's amazing that such a significant site is right here in our own backyards and it is not known about by too many people in Canberra. It's not just a historical spot, though, it's also very beautiful and untouched; places like this are becoming very rare."