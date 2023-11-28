The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Network Seven paying for year of Lehrmann's rent, court told

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
Network Seven is paying for a year of Bruce Lehrmann's accommodation following his multiple television interviews, a court has heard.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

