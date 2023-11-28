Times Past: November 29, 1989

Police clashed with peace protesters at a defence industry convention in Canberra, on this day 34 years ago.
The front page of The Canberra Times reported protesters were injured by police during the fracas with several complaints laid about cops doling out excessive force.
Pictures on the front page showed one police officer with their hand over the mouth of a protester while grappling outside the convention.
The Times reported more than 100 protesters kept vigil outside the event at EPIC, then known as NATEX.
The invite-only event, the Australian International Defence Export Exhibition (AIDEX '89), was a trade showcase for more than 200 defence-equipment manufacturers from 14 countries.
AFP commander John Dau said he complaints were "not unexpected in these circumstances", and they hey would be investigated by the AFP Internal Investigations Division.
The front-page report said seven protesters were arrested at the protest, with three spending the night at the City watch house.
The protesters were charged with various offences, including, somewhat ironically, breaching the peace, hindering police and obstructing traffic.
