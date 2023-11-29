The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 30, 1967

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 30 2023 - 12:00am
St John's school house was the first combined school and teacher residence circa 1845 for Canberra and is now a museum. On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on the push to save the old historic building.

