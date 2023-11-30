Times Past: December 1, 1965

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1965 of the first all-Aboriginal group that had travelled to Canberra to lobby in support of legislation.
Aboriginal leaders believed a historic delegation which travelled from Sydney to Canberra, to talk to some cabinet ministers and many members of Parliament to support legislation to give the Commonwealth greater powers.
One of the party, Pastor Doug Nicholls, said he believed the delegation had a "tremendous impact" on the members of Parliament.
"I don't have any fear that in the near future the Parliament will take the proper action to help Aboriginals gain their rights," he said.
The bill would seek to alter section 51 of the constitution to give the Federal Parliament power to legislate to Aboriginal welfare, insert a new section guaranteeing civil rights.
"It is nothing less than a tragedy that after 150 years we have had to appeal to the top men of the nation to treat us as equals in the community," said Mr Nicholls.
