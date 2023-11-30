The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Times Past: December 1, 1965

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 1 2023 - 12:00am
The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1965 of the first all-Aboriginal group that had travelled to Canberra to lobby in support of legislation.

