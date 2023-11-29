The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
The Albanese government's honeymoon is well and truly over

By Letters to the Editor
November 30 2023 - 5:30am
The honeymoon appears to be over for the Albanese government with some recent polls placing the Coalition neck and neck with Labor. As the cliché goes "it's the economy, stupid".

