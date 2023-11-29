The Albanese government's honeymoon is well and truly over

Like Trump, Amanda Vanstone ("The govt, APS and the media are hilariously out of touch with Australia", November 23) seeks to divide the population into "us" and "them", in this case on the basis of whether one voted "yes" or "no". Amanda infers the 61 per cent of Canberrans who voted "yes" are not proper Australians as supposedly we think differently from the rest of the country. Does she also include 40 per cent of Australians overall who voted "yes"?