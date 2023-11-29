The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
ACT gas ban set to come in at end of next week

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:03am, first published 7:52am
New gas connections to buildings in the ACT are to be banned in eight days. The territory government has announced that the new "no new gas" rule will apply from Friday next week.

