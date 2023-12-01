The Canberra Times
Subsidise the buses running from Canberra to Sydney

By The Canberra Times
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
When Andrew Barr went to Sydney in 2017 to discuss the rail service he travelled first class. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Chief Minister wants faster public transport between Canberra and Sydney ("Barr to PM: Canberra to Sydney rail improvement is a priority for ACT", November 29). His plans will cost up to $10 billion.

