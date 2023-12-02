The Canberra Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Pay rise for stood-down CIT chief 'not in public interest', Liberals claim

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated December 3 2023 - 6:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pay rise granted to the chief executive of the Canberra Institute of Technology, who has been on leave for nearly a year-and-a-half during a corruption inquiry, must be reviewed, the Canberra Liberals say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.