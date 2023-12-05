The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 6, 1927

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 6 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times featured a story written in such a way that it could have been fiction. A bride was travelling from Sydney on a later train but her groom waiting for her in Canberra missed the telegram and so began a story set amongst a young Canberra city.

