Times Past: December 8, 1967

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 8 2023 - 12:00am
On this day in 1967, The Canberra Times reported on the literal electricity in the air. The low humidity and warm temperatures were causing static shock all over the ACT, including stopping couples from holding hands or kissing in their metal-framed cars.

