The Canberra Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Tell Labor they're dreaming: We should've gone nuclear years ago

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
December 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Let the bastards freeze in the dark," was the quip of Sir John Carrick, a senior minister in the Fraser government, in response to the refusal of the Greens equivalent and others to accept any consideration of nuclear power. He quipped that there should be bumper stickers saying just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.