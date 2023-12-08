Dystopian satire: COP28 conference hosted by petrostate

Unlike the promise of technocratic solutions such as CCS and direct air capture (perpetually "just 10 years away"), offsets are being used by big polluters to greenwash their fossil fuel use and production right now. A carbon offset developer set up by a member of the UAE royal family has convinced governments in Liberia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe to sell off vast areas of forest with the likely intention of "offsetting" the UAE's oil and gas production. Meanwhile, in Australia anywhere from 100,000 to a million "government-certified carbon offsets" are being generated every couple of weeks, available to polluters to carry on business as usual. The Australian government is also setting up an Indo-Pacific Carbon Offsets framework in an apparent attempt to ensure a supply of offsets to our fossil fuel customers.