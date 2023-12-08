Times Past: December 9, 1968

On this day in 1968, The Canberra Times reported on the new, and now familiar, 12-sided design and re-composition of the 50-cent piece.
A 12-sided 50c piece in cupronickel (copper nickel) would be issued towards the middle of 1969 and in 1970 a special coin would be issued to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Captain Cook's discovery of the east coast of Australia, the treasurer, William McMahon, announced.
The new 50c piece was to replace the discontinued original round 50c piece.
This was because the silver content exceeded its face value and created confusion with similar sized 20c pieces.
It had become apparent many would regard the new 50c coin as useful, and the new shape would make it readily distinguishable.
Details of the Cook design by Australian Stuart Devlin, who designed the reveres for the original decimal coins, would be published as soon as they were settled some time in the following year.
