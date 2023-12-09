You can support the people of Gaza but not back Hamas

Kenneth J Mitchell and Coke Tomyn (Letters, December 6) say Palestinians voted for Hamas, insinuating they all support its brutal slaughter of Israelis on October 7.
Australia voted in a Liberal government at three elections in a row, but I didn't vote for it once! I had to put up with its weaknesses, as did nearly 50 per cent of the population.
Last election my vote helped put Labor in power, and now I am frustrated by its shortcomings.
Kenneth and Coke both ignore what the Israeli government, the IDF and illegal settlers are doing daily to the Palestinian population.
This includes forcing entry into homes in the middle of the night and ejecting residents, making off with teenagers on the pretense they are criminals and sometimes giving their homes to Israeli settlers.
Most people who support the Palestinians do not support the killing of Israelis, but are horrified by what is happening to the people of Gaza.
Astonishingly, infrastructure project costs are now framed in multiples of billions of dollars. Extraordinary figures until AUKUS emerges from the sea-fog. Can anybody explain why on earth we are shelling out $368bn (an amount likely to rise) to allow the USA to position their nuclear-powered submarines in Australia?
Polls are utterly meaningless as they are usually taken from a very small sample of an allegedly broad spectrum of voters.
Recent polling as to who would make the better PM between Albanese or Dutton show Albo ahead by 46 per cent to 36 per cent.
How on earth can a realistic comparison be made when Albo is in the job and Peter Dutton has not yet had a chance to show his capabilities or lack thereof in that position?
Michaelia Cash's histrionics that "the government has just one responsibility - the safety of its citizens" could explain her and her former government's decade of administrative failures on every other front.
Her former leader Scott Morrison's dismissal of the former fire chiefs' warning in early 2019 that the nation would go up in flames that year demonstrates how hollow even her "security virtue-signalling" rant is.
It was appropriate that the RBA did not increase the cash rate at its December meeting. The indications are that inflation is decreasing enough, although the September Quarter CPI was higher than the June Quarter. The October monthly CPI Indicator Figure was negative or deflationary (-0.3 per cent).
The outlook is that the CPI quarterly should decrease from about 4.5 per cent towards the desired two to three per cent zone of the RBA over the next few quarters, without any further action.
I thought I might get a bit of a laugh out of Garry Linnell's article ("The equity of private schooling", December 2) only to be grossly disappointed.
An amazing opportunity to promote the values and strengths of government education went straight down the gurgler to the point where the article merely reflected not much more than an ongoing culture of victimhood being perpetrated from within the government education system.
My late wife and I sent our children to non-government schools and paid accordingly. I also paid taxes in support of the government education system and I am not at all convinced I received value for money.
S W Davey (Letters, December 6) has me pegged as a climate change denier. Nothing could be further from the truth.
But if he thinks energy comes free from the sun and renewables alone are our future as a "world renewable superpower", then we had better both pray that Chris Bowen bought a one way ticket to Dubai.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.