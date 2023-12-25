The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

A New York miracle: Can Brumbies expect Alaalatoa to follow in Rodgers' footsteps?

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
December 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The odds of an Aaron Rodgers-style miracle may be slim, but the ACT Brumbies are optimistic skipper Allan Alaalatoa will return from an Achilles rupture earlier than first anticipated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.