Campbell Primary School redevelopment was a travesty

By Letters to the Editor
December 12 2023 - 5:30am
If a picture tells a thousand words, Keegan Carroll's photo of a hapless and harried ACT Education Minister says it all about the shameful imbroglio of the Campbell Primary School redevelopment and the current and overdue investigation of this costly mess by the Integrity Commission ("Integrity body proves its worth", December 9).

