Experts predict what'll be trending in 2024

Check out what those in the know are forecasting for the new year.
Vera Meharg, Luxaflex Window Fashions group marketing executive
"For their eco-friendly properties as well as aesthetic appeal, natural materials such as bamboo and reclaimed wood are increasingly popular, as well as the use of plant-based textiles and upcycling and recycling existing products."
Rohan Widdison, New Laboratories CEO
"Home fragrance trends are fast evolving to reflect changing consumer preferences and lifestyles.
In 2024 ... beyond traditional floral and citrus notes expect to encounter more unique and experiential aromas that encompass gourmet scents like caramel popcorn, homely scents like clean linen and fresh cut grass, and nature scents like ocean spray and morning dew."
Radhika Mayani, eco stationary brand Left-Handesign founder
"Upcycling isn't new, but it's getting a chic makeover in 2024.
Driven by the proliferation of online tutorials, DIY upcycling projects are fast becoming a popular way to repurpose old items into fashionable and functional pieces."
Christie Wood, Beaumont Tiles design specialist
"Interior design is always a direct expression of society's attitudes and experiences, and after more than three years of uncertainty, in 2024 it's getting its mojo back.
"We're dipping our toes back into the 'life before', and while doing this, curating homes that evoke feelings of joy and safety.
"As most of the renovation market sees the 1980s and 1990s as 'the good ol' days', naturally motifs from this era will be strongly embraced come the new year.
"We are also seeing a trend towards tiles becoming warmer in colour in 2024, with more cotto, yellow and mustard tones than ever before, especially in the decorative and natural stone categories."
Paula Taylor, Superfresco Easy trends and design expert
"Wallpaper's combination of pattern and colour can have intense mood enhancing properties and bring tactility and comfort to Australian homes in 2024.
"If you are brave enough you can go all out and colour drench to create a mood for an area or room, or you may want to blur the boundaries with the biophilia trend bringing the outside in, especially in kitchens and bathrooms."
