The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'People are excited': data-driven ACT school makes great leap in NAPLAN

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
December 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From science experiments to movie reward days, Gowrie Primary School's year 3 students can list plenty of things they've loved about school this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.