A little bit of recognition goes a long way

Sue writes: "Can't thank you enough for relieving my mind. I thought I was the only partner to tremble in fear at this time of year. It starts in November with the scouring of large hardware shop shelves. Junction boxes that are weatherproof, cable ties, or that new inflatable that will excite the small people in the neighbourhood are worth hunting out or fighting the like-minded crowds for. Then the lengthy installation with accompanying swearing and heat stroke. Adjustments are made after that, for storm protection and wind attack (fatal for inflatables) and then we fall in front of nighttime TV and wait to hear the comments float up on the breeze (that we're monitoring for inflatables protection) from the street below. The holy grail of achievement is when we hear "Great lights! Love it!" shouted from passing cars and people stop to take photos in front of the Merry Christmas illuminated across our front lawn. And actually the neighbours front lawn, too. Enough Is never enough. Can you let me know where your partner escaped to? I've got to plan before next November."