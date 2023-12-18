A little bit of recognition goes a long way

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
His face beams with friendly familiarity. "So glad you could make it," he says. "Did you drive up?" We're at a company gathering, he clearly knows me but I have absolutely no idea who he is. He registers my blank expression, confusion and discomfort. A moment of acute awkwardness follows.
Minutes later, my face reddens with embarrassment. Of course, I know him. I talk to him every morning on a video conference call but this is the first time our paths have crossed in real life. I make my way back across the room to apologise for not recognising him.
The temptation is to blame technology - to claim the laptop camera lies and people look different in real life (they do) - but even before working from home and video conferencing became the norm, I've struggled to recognise faces I should know.
Countless times, people have bounced up in the street or the supermarket with a warm greeting reciprocated with a weak "Oh, hi" as I search the memory banks for a clue to their identity. Invariably, the recognition arrives hours later. Of course, my memory reminds me at 4am, I worked with that person in 1996. Every detail of our association then bubbles to the surface, killing off any chance of getting back to sleep.
Even famous faces elude me. Like the time in the airport lounge many years ago when I noticed a vaguely familiar silver-haired old man smiling my way. Hours later, I realised with a jolt it was Bob Hawke. Or on the 470 bus in Sydney when Tim Rogers from You Am I sat next to me and I remained blissfully unaware of this brush with fame until someone whispered his name when he got off the bus. And, just this year, when I made friends with a little Italian greyhound sporting a stylish coat. "You realise that was Craig Reucassel walking that dog?" my companion asked. I had no idea.
I've wondered if this occasional difficulty recognising faces is prosopagnosia - or face blindness - a neurological disorder. There are two types of prosopagnosia. It can be a wiring problem as the brain develops or it can be acquired after a brain injury. Apart from trying to make sense of economics, I've not suffered a brain injury I'm aware of. And it's not likely to be dementia seeing I've suffered it most of my life.
Taking the Cambridge Face Memory Test, I scored just 63 per cent. The average score is 80 per cent but anything below 60 per cent may suggest face blindness so I'm borderline. The first half of the test involved individual faces and was a breeze. The second involved multiple faces in various lights and this was where I faltered.
Rather than be alarmed, I'm heartened by the test result. It means that when I fail to immediately recognise someone, it's not that I'm uncaring or standoffish. It's just that my brain takes a little longer to establish who that face belongs to. And in that regard I'm in esteemed company. Brad Pitt last year revealed his own suspicion he had face blindness and that he feared people he didn't recognise assumed he was being aloof and conceited.
Doing the test also helps me understand those people I encounter who don't immediately recognise me aren't necessarily snubbing.
But I won't excuse my smartphone. Its facial recognition software recently failed after I shaved my beard off after a mishap with the new trimmer. Now I'm facially hirsute again, it's decided it does know me after all.
I'll be stepping out of the burrow for a couple of weeks over Christmas, taking time to sharpen the quills for the year ahead. Garry and Steve will turn up in your inboxes. Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.
