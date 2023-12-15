The Canberra Times
Age of the Dragon

Luring more skilled foreigners, keeping fewer unskilled ones

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:50pm
No, this week's immigration reforms won't do much about short-term housing pressure. But they will increase our long-term skills supply and get our international education industry focused a bit more on quality instead of quantity.

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

