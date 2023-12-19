What happened here should have been a warning, not an inspiration

But it has been more than a decade since the Labor government reintroduced offshore processing in 2012, transferring men, women and children seeking asylum to Nauru; and men to Papua New Guinea. And leaders such as the former foreign minister and key architect of Australia's offshore detention policy, Alexander Downer, and former prime minister Tony Abbott tout the "success" of the so-called Australian model to governments like the UK. Downer has been appointed to the independent monitoring committee charged with overseeing the UK-Rwanda scheme, raising serious concerns.