The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Christmas not all it's cracked up to be for govt. It's got some big problems

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
December 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Down Under "The Summer" carries an illusion of holidays. The school year ends, then Christmas followed by New Year, plenty of cricket and tennis and then Australia Day. Extended holidays for some but not many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.