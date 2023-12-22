The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ham Solo vs Amy Swinehouse: a strange contest to name the Christmas ham

John Paul Moloney
By John Paul Moloney
Updated December 23 2023 - 8:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As is the case for many, we have normal enough Christmas traditions like watching favourite movies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Paul Moloney

John Paul Moloney

Managing Editor - The Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.