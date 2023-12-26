The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Barr discussing ACT border expansion with NSW ministers

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 27 2023 - 6:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chief Minister Andrew Barr is raising a potential border change with senior NSW ministers, ahead of formal negotiations between the ACT and NSW governments

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.