Where there's smoke: Bring back the thrill of the backyard grill

Back in 1974, a bloke told me how he had saved his entire family with his new backyard barbecue during Cyclone Tracy. When the roof fell off the house, and the garage and then the car blew away, he and his wife crawled on their hands and knees over to the barbecue, each with a kid slung below them. They stuffed the kids inside the concrete block walls, then grasped hands around it till dawn. The entire suburb had vanished - but not their Great Aussie Barbecue.