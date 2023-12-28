I'm hopeless, but thankfully I didn't infect my kids with my own fears

In the days when it was possible to learn to swim for next to nothing, my husband, an excellent swimmer, insisted our kids go to the fancy swimming school that was nowhere near we lived. Off they trotted to Forbes Carlisle (which by all rights should have been called Forbes and Ursula Carlisle). The water was pee-warm, the pools were tiny, the instructors were both friendly and fierce. Would not take no for an answer. None of this gentle parenting bullshit I am now observing. Kids had to learn to swim. And somehow, even the sobbingest kid poolside learned to swim. My husband, who knew more than me the value of water safety, took them to lessons, practised with them, threw them up in the air and let them splash when they landed and played games with them. I sat and watched. Hoping not to infect my kids with my own fears.