The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How to avoid emotional fatigue and family meltdowns these holidays

By Kate Keiser
January 1 2024 - 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Social skills expected during the holidays can be exhausting for any child. Picture Shutterstock
Social skills expected during the holidays can be exhausting for any child. Picture Shutterstock

The summer holidays can be stressful and peppered with explosive meltdowns and mood swings, especially for families of children with anxiety, sensory and behavioural needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.