Five easy ways to inject joy into a room

Can you believe it's been five summers since we were infatuated with professional tidier Marie Kondo and her approach to home organising, primarily centred on the notion of only keeping items which sparked joy?
In the years (and three babies) since, Kondo has confessed to now living in a messy home - but the concept of surrounding yourself with joy lives on.
Fortunately, it doesn't take much effort or money to create spaces that warm your heart. Just a few tweaks and some fresh ideas can work wonders.
Natural shades are usually a sensible choice when it comes to big ticket items (the couch, for example), but used en masse, it can leave a room feeling soulless.
Pops of colour are as joy-inducing as it sounds, and quite possibly include pieces you already own.
Think scatter cushions or a light throw rug, artwork, and favourite ornaments or trinkets, grouped together to make a vignette.
Plants and flowers naturally add colour to a room, but deserve a category of their own due to their mood-boosting abilities.
Thankfully, indoor plants also encompass a wide range of low-maintenance succulents, which when potted into a striking vessel can look great on your coffee table.
Even a flowering stem or sprig of summer leaves from your garden can work wonders.
Don't strive to live somewhere akin to a display home. The warmest houses are always brimming with items that tell the story of the people who live there, whether that's a passion for vintage, or perhaps a family love of books or boardgames.
According to Joe Munafo, product manager at Victory Curtains & Blinds, the smaller, characteristic pieces in your home are the ones that really represent your personality and story.
"Fresh flowers, prints from places you visited in your travels or a scented candle are all perfect ways to inject your interests into your interiors," said Munafo.
The aforementioned tip must be done in a considered way, lest you end up living among piles of stuff. Give your very favourite things space to be noticed.
"Organising your home is the easiest way to refresh your home in January," said Munafo. "Our belongings can accumulate over the years, so start a new year chapter by getting rid of the items you no longer have use for. Try donating items to a charity shop instead of throwing them away or you can try and sell them on sites like eBay or Facebook marketplace."
The common thread with all these simple updates is that they bring life to a room.
Maintain momentum by switching things up later in the year, creating a fresh look that sparks a new sense of joy all over again.
