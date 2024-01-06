If you can't take the heat, make sure you water the chillies

Tying up the tomatoes, which have decided to grow horizontally instead of vertically.

Eating many, many zucchini in many, many ways.

Finally picking our first red finger limes! Sadly I left these to pick with the grandkids, so their skins are now deep purple, not red, and they have seeds among the red globules - in other words, overripe.

Watching a small boy's wonder as over four days what looked like a walnut-sized orange fruit opened to become a vivid flower which then turned into a small reddish fruit. By autumn it will be a pomegranate. Pick early if you want crunchy seeds to add to a salad, or late if you want them for their juice.