Weapons of mass obstruction hurt democracy

In his 2004 report, Philip Flood commented that the principal Australian intelligence agencies, along with the rest of the international community, "failed to judge accurately the extent and nature of Iraq's WMD programs". He also noted the divergence between the assessments provided by the two principal intelligence organisations, ONA and DIO. But did prime minister Howard know about this? Did the Howard cabinet? Was there any written briefing available to the decision-makers that might have suggested a measure of caution? Or was a verbal briefing by President Bush enough to justify so momentous a decision? And if so, what does that mean for Australia's alliance with the US?