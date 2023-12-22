The Coalition's nuclear power play is embarrassing

The fact that the costs to build the Coalition's favoured small modular reactors has blown out by 70%? Not a problem. The fact that no Australian can insure their house against a nuclear accident in Australia? Let's not mention that (check your home and contents insurance policy; all of them have at least one exclusion clause that won't cover any damage or contamination caused by ionising radiation from any nuclear fuel or waste or from the combustion of nuclear fuel).

