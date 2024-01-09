The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'There's something wrong': PM puts heat on supermarkets over prices

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 10 2024 - 10:50am, first published January 9 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the failure of supermarkets to pass on lower costs to customers could amount to "an abuse of market power", in his sharpest criticism yet of the pricing strategies of major retailers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.