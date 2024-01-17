The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

New grad teachers motivated by 'rough around the edges' students, public education

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
January 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A passion for public education and supporting students who seem "a little bit rough around the edges" unites two new Canberra school teachers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.