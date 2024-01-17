New Hit 104.7 breakfast hosts Wilko and Courts are back on air and loving it

They're just over a week into their return to Canberra radio, and Neil "Wilko" Wilcock and Courtenay "Courts" Kneen are loving it.
"It's been great," Wilko said.
"We don't like saying nice stuff to each other, that is not how our relationship is built. I'm probably going to gross her out now, but when you get to hang out with someone who is your closest friend..."
"Ugh," Courts joked.
They love each other, really. It's that easy, honest friendship that has seen the pair become two of Canberra's favourite radio presenters, previously doing the drive program together for MIX 106.3.
After being off air for two years doing other things, the pair returned to the airwaves on January 8, hosting breakfast on Hit 104.7.
They were asked by radio management to return to the airwaves following the shock axing of previous breakfast hosts, Ned Breward and Josh Torney.
Wilko and Courts on Wednesday spoke about what it was like to be back working together and what they've been doing in the meantime.
Courtenay had been living on Norfolk Island for two years with her husband and their two young daughters, going there for her husband's work.
"I was a stay-at-home mum there," she said. "I wanted to spend more time with the girls and we had an opportunity, so we took it.
"I studied, I did my diploma of counselling while I was over there and I thought I might use that when I came back, but the radio was calling my name."
Courtenay said the two years away "flew by" on Norfolk, which is in the Pacific Ocean, about 1600 kilometres north-east of Sydney, and boasts just over 2000 residents.
"It's so stunning that you actually forget how stunning it is, and you just walk out the door and think, 'Cool, this is where I live now'," Courts said.
"It was magical but I was so ready to come back and work and try breakfast."
Wilko, who originally came to Canberra in 2017 to co-host the breakfast show on MIX 106.3, was typically dead-pan describing his last couple of years.
"I did nothing interesting. I did not live on an island of any sort," he said.
"I went off and just focused on digital media and also went back to what I know, which is voicing for a little bit. And then when the [breakfast] opportunity came up, Courts forced me - no. We joke about it all the time because people think it's my masterplan, but it's not
"The conversation started happening and the idea kind of grew on us to come back and do breakfast."
Courtenay, who had previously worked days on Hit before teaming up with Wilko on drive, was thrilled to have another bite at radio.
"To get the chance to give it another go and do it on breakfast, which we hadn't done together before was really exciting," she said.
"It's been really fun," Wilko said. "Everyone on the team has worked together at some stage, so it's been really great."
While they are doing radio at the beginning of the day rather than at the end, Wilko says "it's still us" and Courtenay agrees.
"Inherently, it's still us but there is a little bit more escapism on the drive show versus when you're on in the morning - you're trying to give a bit more informative information about what's coming for your day ahead," she said.
"But really, at the end of the day, the reason they put the trust in us to do the job was because they liked product we were doing on drive and they were happy with that product to then be on breakfast."
Canberra has been home for Courtenay since 2015 and since returning to the national capital, she's enjoying introducing her daughters, Betty (five) and Goldie (three), to the museums and other attractions they were too young to enjoy before heading off to Norfolk.
"So, you're moving home and you know it so well, but it's also like a new place and you want to see everything and do everything and experience it all again," she said.
Wilko was happy to stay put in Canberra, keeping in touch with Courtenay through texts over the two years, mainly due to Norfolk's dodgy internet.
"I really love Canberra. I consider myself a Canberran now so I can complain about it, no one else is allowed to," he said.
"I love it. I consider it home. And why wouldn't want to pay these big rent prices?"
Unofficial mayor maybe?
"No, I think that's Nige. [MIX 106.3 breakfast co-host] Nige is absolutely the unofficial mayor. But happy just to be on the council," Wilko said.
