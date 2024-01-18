The loophole change set to hit sport invaders hard

The ACT government is racing to close a pitch invader loophole at its major stadiums before the football season starts.
Territory government officials are on the verge of ticking off legislation which would endorse a monetary fine for anyone who breaches conditions of entry at Canberra Stadium by running onto the field.
The move to close the loophole comes as the NRL unveils 10 commandments for fans to follow with a new spectator code of conduct.
An investigation by The Canberra Times last year revealed there was no fine attached to pitch invaders in the city's major stadiums.
The stance was in stark contrast to what happens in other states, with some fans at risk of a fine worth nearly $10,000 for pitch invading.
The ACT government initially said the ACT's Major Events Act 2014 could be used, but it required 28 days' notice to be enacted.
It meant the four pitch invaders who surged onto the Canberra Stadium turf on the weekend of March 18 last year - two jumped the fence during an ACT Brumbies game and more attempted to do the same during a Canberra Raiders game the next day - were able to escape without a fine.
The territory will now fall in line with other states by imposing a fine understood to be $8000 for those who enter the playing field without permission.
The NRL guidelines warn spectators against using foul, threatening, insulting or abusive language or behaving in an indecent or riotous manner.
Spectators are being told to avoid engaging in violent acts, as well as avoiding behaviour which may disrupt the event or any staff members.
Sanctions may apply to anybody who enters the playing field without authorisation, interferes with players or on-field officials, or conducts themselves in a way which harms the reputation of the ARLC and the NRL.
Spectators are being urged not to throw or kick any objects or projectiles, while also not engaging in conduct which might corrupt a betting outcome of a betting event or contingency.
Failure to comply with event rules or any lawful request of the organisers or the police could result in ejection from the venue and legal action.
However venue officials have expressed concern a lack of facial recognition technology at some stadiums makes it almost impossible to keep a spectator out if they have been banned following a previous offence.
The introduction of a spectator code of conduct comes as the NRL prepares to impose harsh sanctions on those who target players and officials with abuse.
A spectator who targeted Latrell Mitchell with racial abuse at a game in Penrith last May was to be banned from attending NRL games until he apologised to the South Sydney fullback and undertook education and training programs.
The incident occurred at half-time in the Panthers' win over the Rabbitohs, where the 14-year-old hurled a racial remark from the stands as Mitchell left the field.
Photographs from inside the tunnel captured Rabbitohs players reacting to the slur, which led to the teenager receiving widespread condemnation.
NRL club bosses have already come together to back a stance to ban any person from games if they are found to have racially abused a player online.
Now the game's new spectator code of conduct has made clear the ARLC and the NRL have "a zero-tolerance approach to any form of racial discrimination and racial vilification".
