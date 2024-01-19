Israel among world's leading jailers of journalists

China's top spot is hardly surprising. It has been there - or close to it - for some years. Censorship makes it extremely difficult to make an accurate assessment of the numbers behind bars, but since the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in 2021, journalists from Hong Kong have, for the first time, found themselves locked up. And almost half of China's total are Uyghurs from Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of human rights abuses in its ongoing repression of the region's mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.