The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Israel among world's leading jailers of journalists

By Peter Greste
January 20 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Israel has emerged as one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to a newly released census compiled by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Each year, the committee releases a snapshot of the number of journalists behind bars as of December 1, 2023 was the second highest on record with 320 in detention around the world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.