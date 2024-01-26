My children are adults and I still get sad when it's back-to-school time

I miss them being that age. So many good memories. I see young families now, out for walks, at the shops, and I envy all they have in front of them. You think that tantrum in Woolies is the worst thing that's ever going to happen? It's not. You think that cliquey friendship group is the worst? She'll be smart enough to work that out herself. You think being labelled talkative in class might hold your child back? Don't even go there.