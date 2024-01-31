Strong start for new kid on the (Sydney Building) block Bada Bing

Walking into the space on a warm January evening, the vibe is nothing but welcoming, even from the first greeting. It has done a beautiful job at restoring the heritage location, the copper window panes around the doorway are a favourite detail, and inside the combination of warm timber and wallpaper, as well as the black and white photographs, give a modern touch to a style that feels like it has a nonna at its heart. That is until you get the hint of the Sistine Chapel on the ceiling of the private room. That's just a little bit of fun that the Rabble Group has always promised.