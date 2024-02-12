The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 13, 1983

February 13 2024 - 1:00am
A significant environmental campaign to stop the construction of the Franklin Dam on the Gordon River in Tasmania made headlines on February 13, 1983, after Canberra local Sandy Lolicato set out to campaign against the dam.

