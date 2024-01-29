Kia 'engulfed in flames' after high-speed police chase, court hears

A car became "engulfed in flames" following a high-speed police chase, with a man accused of driving more than twice the speed limit on residential Canberra streets to evade capture.
Police saw the silver Kia Carnival allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road and speeding directly towards their marked police vehicle about 2.20pm Sunday.
The Kia then allegedly nearly collided with the back of another car as it made an "erratic lane change" to the correct side of the road.
Police documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court allege Michael James Valetich, 37, was driving the car in question when he reached an approximate top speed of 110kmh in a 50kmh residential zone.
"A pursuit was commenced with the vehicle, which was subsequently terminated due to the manner of driving of the man," police said in a statement.
On Monday, Valetich was refused bail by magistrate Jane Campbell, who described the allegations as an "extremely serious example of dangerous driving".
The Kia allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Eggleston Crescent, a 60kmh zone, while driving 110kmh.
It was then seen allegedly speeding through the back streets and green belts of Waramanga and Weston, where pedestrian and vehicle traffic is said to have been high.
Court documents outline the many times police officers claim to have seen the Kia weaving through cars at speed, narrowly avoiding crashes on numerous occasions.
Police received reports of the car eventually crashing at the Caswell Drive turn-off onto the Glenloch interchange and catching fire about 2.35pm.
"By the time police arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, threatening to spread to nearby bushland," police said.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called and put out the fire.
Valetich was found in the nearby bushland and arrested. He has been charged with five offences, including one count of failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, and two counts of aggravated dangerous driving.
"[Valetich] made several spontaneous utterances saying he was the driver of the [Kia] and had consumed illicit substances," police documents state.
He has not entered pleas to the charges.
The magistrate cited "great concern for the protection of the community" if Valetich were released on bail and offended.
Inquiries are continuing and further charges may be laid.
Valetich is set to face court again next month.
