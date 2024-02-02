Greek island life comes to Canberra with Mamma Mia event

Have you ever felt a twinge of envy while witnessing the crew singing and dancing their hearts out on an idyllic Greek island?
Well, envy no longer!
Grab your dancing queens and your honey honeys because this Mamma Mia-inspired dining experience is coming to Beef & Barley at the Kingston Foreshore.
And it's a dining experience that Canberrans can't get enough of. The Mamma Mia-themed experience just keeps returning to the capital.
Whilst being served a mouth-watering dinner, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story so real, that you will leave begging for a man after midnight.
This tribute experience package costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two-course Mediterranean dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you singing S.O.S. for some more appropriate dancing shoes.
It will just be a night as close to Niko's Tavern that you could possibly get in Canberra.
The starter sees three dips - hummus tzatziki and chermoula - served with bread consisting of Hummus, Tzatziki and Chermoula, followed by an entree of baby beetroot salad with goats cheese curd, oreange segments, candied walnuts and vincotto.
For mains you can choose either a pan roasted chicken with smoked pumpkin puree, corn and chorizo salad, or gorbanzo estofado with soft polenta, cavolenero and spinach.
March 2 at either 5.30pm or 8.30pm. Tickets from explorehidden.com.
Please note this event is strictly 18+ only.
Mamma Mia not your thing? Well the pop-ups don't stop there.
Hidden has plenty on offer in the capital including a Broadway Diner which brings a little razzle dazzle - and performing waitstaff - to your dining experience.
There's also an option for a circus cabaret-style dining experience that will have you on the edge of your seat.
And for those who miss their time on wheels, there's a roller disco party bringing all the '80s retro vibes.
For more details go to explorehidden.com.
