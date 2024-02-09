Go hard or go home: Why you shouldn't be shy with the secateurs

Your roses will grow like triffids trying to dominate the world, and give a hundred blooms in an attempt to produce viable seed before the first frost. Humans grow roses to have armfuls of glorious blooms. The roses grow flowers to produce rose "heps", or seed heads, which hopefully you'll prune off too, so the roses put their energy into yet another burst of blooms instead of maturing the seeds. It's a nasty trick to play on innocent plants, but that is what gardeners do - trick our flowers into trying to produce offspring while we prune them back so they bloom even more.