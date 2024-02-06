The Canberra Times
'We want your ideas': Albanese tells APS after Treasury's tax advice

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
February 6 2024 - 9:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called on federal public servants to put forward their policy ideas, as he doubled down on testimony given by Treasury officials that the plan to overhaul the stage three tax cuts began in the department.

Public service and politics reporter

Public service and politics reporter

