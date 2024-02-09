The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Flashbacks just muddy the waters in The Dry sequel Force of Nature

JL
By Jess Layt
February 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.