The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Foreign buyers face big hike in property fees, penalties

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Foreign investors buying existing homes or who leave properties vacant could face substantially higher fees and penalties under changes proposed by the federal government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.