What are single-sex school traditionalists trying to protect?

Nearly 10 years ago now, Canberra Boys Grammar announced it was going to become co-educational. Emma Macdonald was then the education reporter for The Canberra Times (now she's at HerCanberra). She broke the story about the changes way back when. The response was nothing like the Newington response. The change happened. She's got a daughter there now - and a son who is at university - and it all seems to be going OK. Not that people didn't talk about it. They did. But no one lost their minds. Unlike their Sydney counterparts.