Wilkinson 'alone' accused of 'derailing' Lehrmann rape case, court hears

Lisa Wilkinson has claimed she "alone" was accused of "derailing" the Parliament House rape case by delivering a controversial Logies speech approved and encouraged by Network Ten.
"They had asked me to give the speech," Ms Wilkinson said on Tuesday.
"What was always missing from Ten's public statements was that they legalled that speech, they approved that speech at the highest levels of the network."
The debate over appropriate legal advice and public support given to the journalist before and after the speech is now at the centre of Ms Wilkinson's legal action against Ten.
The Federal Court must decide if it was appropriate for Ms Wilkinson to retain her own legal counsel for the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case and what costs Ten must reasonably bear for that decision.
The high-profile journalist filed a cost claim against her employer last year, when she claimed it owed her more than $723,000 already racked up in the civil proceedings.
It's unknown what that cost has now blown out to since the case went to trial across November and December of last year.
The evidence being heard in the cross-claim on Tuesday is also being accepted in the principle defamation proceedings brought forward by Mr Lehrmann against Ms Wilkinson and Ten.
Justice Michael Lee has reserved his decision in the main case. One is expected in March.
Ms Wilkinson returned to the witness box, where she was previously grilled about her journalistic professionalism in reporting Brittany Higgins' claim of being raped in a ministerial office on March 23, 2019.
The court heard the journalist felt hung out to dry by Ten after delivering the Logies speech in question, which delayed Mr Lehrmann's ACT criminal trial, in June 2022.
The speech, delivered eight days before those proceedings were set to begin, was dedicated to Ms Higgins and her "unwavering courage". Her allegations remained unproved in court.
Ms Wilkinson said her reputation "was being trashed in the media".
"I was being blamed for giving that speech and all the blame was falling on me," she said.
The court heard the media perception was that Ms Wilkinson got on stage and spoke "pretty much off the top of my head" without considering legal ramifications.
"That's wrong," Ms Wilkinson said.
The journalist said she "begged" Ten to publicly state it had approved her speech.
"I was asking Channel Ten to admit the role that they had played because I was being portrayed in the media as legally irresponsible," Ms Wilkinson said.
Robert Dick SC, counsel for Ten, accused Ms Wilkinson of being primarily concerned about her reputation following the Logies speech, up until she decided to hire separate counsel from her employer.
"What was driving that decision, was because you wanted someone to act for you in a way that, wherever they could, they would be trying to protect your reputation," Mr Dick said.
The barrister said the journalist's concerns were not primarily about contempt of court issues but reputation, "the need to protect it, enhance it, rehabilitate it".
Ms Wilkinson denied the claim and responded: "I wanted them to look after my legal interests, that was my primary concern."
"It was becoming increasingly obvious my concerns were different to Network Ten's."
"Does Channel Ten say the advice that was given was anything other than completely inappropriate?" Justice Lee asked in an attempt to "cut to the chase".
Mr Dick said the network did not accept that proposition.
Justice Lee asked: "Do you accept it was inappropriate?"
Mr Dick responded: "We accept that, ultimately, given the events that happened, it did give rise to a real risk of contempt and it was unfortunate."
During the defamation trial, Justice Lee made clear his feelings about any legal advice supporting Ms Wilkinson making the Logies speech.
"It is inconceivable to me that any legally-qualified person could have given advice that a Crown witness saying what was said in that Logies speech was anything other than inadvisable and inappropriate," he said last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, YouTuber Glenn Logan was late to the Federal Court.
Mr Logan was therefore not present when Justice Lee referred his conduct to the court's principle registrar and said he formed a preliminary view contempt of court proceedings should be instituted against him.
The man was previously ordered to appear after he allegedly recorded and uploaded several videos of the defamation trial to YouTube and to several of his own websites.
"Mr Logan admits the contempt," solicitor Patrick Schmidt said on Tuesday.
Mr Schmidt said his client had "no nefarious intent" in uploading the videos and that he "makes full admissions".
"It was not a conscious contempt ... he was not aware of your warnings," the lawyer said.
"Should this matter proceed to a criminal charge, Mr Logan admits that he was the creator of the YouTube site responsible for the rebroadcasting at the hearing live stream."
Justice Lee has begun every sitting day by reminding anyone viewing the stream it is illegal to record and distribute any image of proceedings.
The court briefly played a video said to have been uploaded by Mr Logan.
The video included footage of the defamation trial, with one video referring to Ms Higgins as a "feminist liar" and one website titled "feminism debunked".
"Please, guys, watch my videos on a platform that is not run by feminists," the video said.
"There's a lot of people working really hard to keep these channels down."
The court heard all nine videos allegedly uploaded by Mr Logan had been removed.
The February 2021 The Project interview with Ms Higgins at the centre of proceedings did not name Mr Lehrmann as the accused rapist but he claims being identified and defamed.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins in March 2019, when the pair worked as staffers for the then-defence industry minister.
No findings have been made against him.
His criminal trial was aborted due to juror misconduct, with the charge levelled at him later discontinued over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
