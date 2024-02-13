The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Wilkinson 'alone' accused of 'derailing' Lehrmann rape case, court hears

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lisa Wilkinson has claimed she "alone" was accused of "derailing" the Parliament House rape case by delivering a controversial Logies speech approved and encouraged by Network Ten.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.